Samanic registered 13 points (5-8 FG, 1-2 3PT, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds and five assists in 22 minutes Sunday against Delaware.

Samanic has secured a double-double in six of his seven games so far this season as he continues to clean up on the glass. He's also shot well from the field, knocking down 51.4 percent of his field goals on an average of 15.0 attempts per contest.