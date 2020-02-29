Magic's Aaron Gordon: Posts first career triple-double
Gordon scored 17 points (6-13 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 4-5 FT) while adding 12 assists, 11 rebounds and two blocks in 41 minutes during Friday's 136-125 win over the Timberwolves.
The 24-year-old has been teasing his first career triple-double for a while, but Gordon finally broke through Friday. He's now averaging an impressive 19.2 points, 9.6 boards, 6.1 assists, 1.7 threes and 1.1 blocks over the last 10 games.
More News
-
Magic's Aaron Gordon: Stellar month continues•
-
Magic's Aaron Gordon: Pops for game-high 27 in win•
-
Magic's Aaron Gordon: Sniffs triple-double in loss•
-
Magic's Aaron Gordon: Scores 25, nears triple-double•
-
Magic's Aaron Gordon: Scores 26 versus Hawks•
-
Magic's Aaron Gordon: Well-rounded line in loss•
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...