Magic's Aaron Gordon: Posts first career triple-double

Gordon scored 17 points (6-13 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 4-5 FT) while adding 12 assists, 11 rebounds and two blocks in 41 minutes during Friday's 136-125 win over the Timberwolves.

The 24-year-old has been teasing his first career triple-double for a while, but Gordon finally broke through Friday. He's now averaging an impressive 19.2 points, 9.6 boards, 6.1 assists, 1.7 threes and 1.1 blocks over the last 10 games.