Gordon tallied 13 points (3-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 6-8 FT), nine rebounds, seven assists, four blocks and one steal across 36 minutes Wednesday in the Magic's 97-96 win over the Timberwolves.

Gordon's shooting in recent games has left much to be desired, but the Magic's willingness to use him as a secondary ball handler behind Cole Anthony has his value on the rise. With an average of 6.3 assists per game over his last six games, Gordon has excelled as a point forward, and head coach Steve Clifford could look to keep him in that role for the rest of the season while Markelle Fultz (knee) is out of the picture.