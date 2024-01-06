Black (illness) will not return to Friday's game versus Denver. He finished scoreless with one assist in five minutes.

Black carried a questionable tag into Friday's game before getting the green light to play. However, he didn't look right and lasted just five minutes before subbing himself out for good. Presumably, Black tried his best to give it a go Friday with the Magic having only nine available players prior to tipoff. He should be considered questionable for Sunday's game versus Atlanta.