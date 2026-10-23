Black (ankle) has been ruled out for Friday's game against Minnesota but participated in shootaround and has experienced no setbacks in his recovery, Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

"He's doing a good job, still ramping up and looked good," coach Sean Sweeney said. Black continues to make encouraging progress from a right ankle sprain that sidelined him throughout the preseason. His participation in shootaround is a positive sign, though the Magic have yet to establish a timetable for his return. He'll look to carve out a role in Orlando's backcourt once cleared to play.