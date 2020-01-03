Magic's Michael Carter-Williams: Without timetable for return
Carter-Williams (shoulder) has been ruled out for Friday's game against Miami and is without a timetable for a return, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.
Carter-Williams will miss his sixth straight game Friday due to a left shoulder strain, and it doesn't sound like he's all that close to a return. Expect the guard to miss at least a few more matchups while on the mend.
More News
-
Magic's Michael Carter-Williams: Sidelined Monday•
-
Magic's Michael Carter-Williams: No longer in sling•
-
Magic's Michael Carter-Williams: Won't play Monday•
-
Magic's Michael Carter-Williams: Out with shoulder injury•
-
Magic's Michael Carter-Williams: Productive showing off bench•
-
Magic's Michael Carter-Williams: Set to play Friday•
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.