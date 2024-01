Wagner accumulated 21 points (6-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 8-11 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and two steals over 31 minutes during Tuesday's 113-92 loss to the Timberwolves.

Wagner has scored in double digits in four of his last five games and has played 25 or more minutes in his last three appearances. He's had a strong start to the calendar year and has averaged 13.8 points on 55.6 percent shooting, 6.8 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.2 steals over his last five outings.