Ross racked up 13 points (6-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds and one assist over 21 minutes during Tuesday's 129-110 loss to the Lakers.

Ross was one of six Magic players to reach double figures in scoring during Tuesday's loss, leading the second unit in shots made while recording his second double digit outing in the last four games. Ross has scored 10 or more points on seven occasions this season.