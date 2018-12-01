Magic's Terrence Ross: Drops 21 points Friday
Ross tallied 21 points (7-15 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 5-7 FT), one rebound, one assist, and one block in 30 minutes during Friday's 99-85 victory over the Suns.
Ross continues to thrive off the Magic bench, dropping another 21 points in Friday's win. He didn't do much outside of the scoring, failing to record a steal for the first time in his last five games. Ross has been a nice surprise for the Magic this season, providing consistent scoring off the bench. His limited skillset limits him to deeper league value but he is a nice streaming option in most formats if you need scoring and steals.
