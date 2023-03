Maker recorded 22 points (8-14 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT) and nine rebounds across 24 minutes off the bench in Sunday's loss to Mexico City.

Maker had one of his best performances of the season in this defeat to Capitanes, but this shouldn't be a sign of things to come in the future for him. The big man is averaging just 7.5 points and 5.5 rebounds per game in 25 outings so far.