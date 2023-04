Maker notched 11 points (5-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 11 rebounds and three assists across 28 minutes in Thursday's loss to the Blue Coats.

Maker was one of six players that scored in double digits for Capital City in this game and also finished second in rebounds, as he showed what he can do when given enough minutes. That wasn't always the case for him, though. He ends the 2022-23 season with averages of 7.5 points and 5.5 rebounds across 20.6 minutes per game in 30 outings with the Go-Go.