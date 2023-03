Maker (undisclosed) registered five points (2-3 FG, 1-2 3Pt) and six rebounds across 20 minutes in Tuesday's win over Greensboro.

Maker returned to action after a few games out due to an undisclosed injury, and while he didn't make a significant impact, at least he looked healthy. He's expected to play a role in the rotation if the Go-Go qualify for the playoffs, something the team is on pace to achieve with only a few days left in the regular season.