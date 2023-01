Maker posted 11 points (4-11 FG, 3-9 3Pt), six rebounds, two assists and a block across 21 minutes in Sunday's 111-107 loss to the Charge.

Vernon Carey was inactive for Sunday's contest, so Makur got inserted into the starting lineup and delivered a decent performance. However, he wasn't able to replicate -- or even come close to -- Carey's regular numbers with Capital City. Maker is averaging 7.5 points and 5.7 rebounds per game in the regular season across 12 games (seven starts).