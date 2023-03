Zegarowski had 11 points (4-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, two assists and a steal across 28 minutes off the bench in Friday's loss to Santa Cruz.

Austin has been struggling as a unit this season, but Zegarowski made his presence felt in this one with a strong outing off the bench. He has scored in double digits in each of his last four appearances.