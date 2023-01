Zegarowski notched eight points (3-6 FG, 2-5 3Pt), three rebounds, five assists and a steal across 25 minutes in Tuesday's loss to Sioux Falls.

The Spurs struggled on offense all game long, and Zegarowski was the team's third-best scorer despite the fact that he didn't even score in double digits. He has started in just four of his 10 appearances so far, and he's averaging a meager 5.0 points per game.