Zegarowski notched 18 points (6-15 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds, an assist and a steal across 33 minutes in Friday's win over the Ignite.

Zegarowski didn't have a good shooting performance, but he still posted a solid stat line while contributing on both ends of the court. Zegarowski has started in 10 of his 17 appearances with Austin and is averaging 8.1 points with 2.4 assists and 2.2 rebounds per game. He's also shooting a respectable 40.6 percent from three-point range.