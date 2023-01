Zegarowski had 12 points (4-11 FG, 4-7 3Pt), two rebounds, an assist and three steals across 16 minutes off the bench in Friday's loss to the Go-Go.

Zegarowski posted a decent scoring line, but the fact that he needed 11 shots to score 12 points isn't encouraging, especially since he's not known for shooting at this volume on a regular basis. He should remain an asset off the bench for Austin, but his strong outings are likely to come from time to time in a best-case scenario.