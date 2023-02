Zegarowski delivered 28 points (10-18 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two rebounds, six assists and two steals across 37 minutes in Saturday's win over Iowa.

Zegarowski had his best game of the season by a wide margin, as he posted a strong scoring output while also contributing in other categories. Don't expect him to start regularly going forward, though, as Zegarowski has been coming off the bench in most games this season.