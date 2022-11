Jones tallied 19 points (5-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 10 assists and three rebounds in 42 minutes during Monday's 120-115 loss to the Vipers.

Jones tied for the team lead in playing time during Monday's matchup, but he committed a team-high six turnovers during the narrow loss. Monday's double-double was his first of the season, and he's now averaging 20.1 points, 5.6 assists and 5.1 rebounds in 36.6 minutes per game this year.