Kings' Mason Jones: Out Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jones won't play in Wednesday's Las Vegas Summer League game against the Cavaliers due to right oblique soreness, Brenden Nunes of KHTK Sactown Sports 1140 reports.
Jones finished with a plus-19 point differential in 23 minutes during Monday's 94-76 win over the Suns, but it appears he also suffered an oblique injury. The severity of the issue remains unclear.
More News
-
Kings' Mason Jones: Leads all scorers in G League semis•
-
Kings' Mason Jones: Pours in 29 points in G League win•
-
Kings' Mason Jones: Suffers hamstring injury Wednesday•
-
Kings' Mason Jones: Continues surging in G League win•
-
Kings' Mason Jones: Transferred to NBA•
-
Kings' Mason Jones: Inks two-way deal with Sacramento•