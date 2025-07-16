default-cbs-image
Jones won't play in Wednesday's Las Vegas Summer League game against the Cavaliers due to right oblique soreness, Brenden Nunes of KHTK Sactown Sports 1140 reports.

Jones finished with a plus-19 point differential in 23 minutes during Monday's 94-76 win over the Suns, but it appears he also suffered an oblique injury. The severity of the issue remains unclear.

