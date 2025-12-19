Davis stated after Thursday's game against the Pistons that he was feeling under the weather but managed to play through the illness, Noah Weber of TheSmokingCuban.com reports. He finished with 15 points (7-18 FG, 1-2 3Pt), 14 rebounds, two assists and three blocks in 37 minutes.

Davis mentioned after the game that he vomited twice during Thursday's matchup, which would explain why he went to the locker room near the end of the third quarter. However, he was ultimately able to come back for the start of the fourth quarter. Davis' status will be worth monitoring heading into Saturday's game in Philly. All things considered, this is relatively good news for Davis, who emphasized that his calf and knee are feeling fine.