Davis had 22 points (7-22 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 13 rebounds, one assist, one block and two steals across 32 minutes during Wednesday's 125-92 loss to the Spurs.

Davis finished with a full line, including a 22-and-13 double-double, despite shooting just 7-for-22 from the field. Outside of the poor shooting and, of course, the result, it was a good night for those who drafted the oft-injured superstar. Look for him to find his rhythm in what could be a favorable matchup against the Wizards on Friday.