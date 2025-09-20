Davis (eye) got back on the basketball floor for the first time since July for five-on-five work Saturday, NBA reporter Marc Stein reports.

Davis underwent eye surgery to repair a detached retina on July 8. He was expected to return in time for training camp and it appears he's on track to do just that following this latest report. After being traded to the Mavericks in the shocking Luka Doncic deal with the Lakers, Davis' time with Dallas for the rest of the 2024-25 campaign was marred by injuries, as he went down with an abductor injury in his first game with his new squad and then dealt with a knee injury late in the regular season. The one-time NBA champion will hope for a fresh start next month, with training camp set to get underway on Sept. 30.