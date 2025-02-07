Davis (abdomen) said that he'll play in Saturday's game against Houston, Noah Weber of TheSmokingCuban.com reports.

The superstar big man will make his Mavericks debut after having been included in the trade that sent Luka Doncic (calf) to the Lakers last Saturday. Davis has been dealing with an abdominal strain since before the trade, and it wouldn't come as a surprise if the club remains cautious with him during his first matchup back. The 31-year-old will likely slot into the starting role at power forward alongside Daniel Gafford in the frontcourt.