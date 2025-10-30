Mavericks' Anthony Davis: Won't return Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Davis (leg) will not return to Wednesday's game against the Pacers.
It wasn't clear exactly what happened to Davis when he suffered the injury. He came down normally after a jump shot, but was unable to run back on defense, as he clutched at the ankle area of his left leg. Dwight Powell started the second half of Wednesday's game, so if Davis needs to skip Saturday's game in Detroit, Powell would have the opportunity for another start.
