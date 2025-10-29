Mavericks' Brandon Williams: Available Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams (personal) is available for Wednesday's game against the Pacers, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.
Williams is back with the team and ready to suit up following a two-game absence for personal reasons. The guard will likely be battling with Jaden Hardy for reserve minutes behind Cooper Flagg, who's operating as Dallas' top floor general.
