Williams (personal) is available for Wednesday's game against the Pacers, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Williams is back with the team and ready to suit up following a two-game absence for personal reasons. The guard will likely be battling with Jaden Hardy for reserve minutes behind Cooper Flagg, who's operating as Dallas' top floor general.

