Mavericks' Brandon Williams: Questionable with sprained ankle
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams is questionable for Thursday's game against Charlotte due to a right ankle sprain.
It's worth noting Thursday is the second night of back-to-back games for the Mavericks. If Williams ends up sitting out against the Hornets, Jaden Hardy and Ryan Nembhard could be worth considering as streamers.
