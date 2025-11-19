Flagg (illness) is questionable for Wednesday against the Knicks.

Flagg was a late addition to the injury report, presumably after waking up under the weather. The Mavericks are already very thin, but they are expected to get Daniel Gafford (ankle) and Dereck Lively (knee) back Wednesday. If Flagg is unable to suit up, guys like Klay Thompson, Max Christie, P.J. Washington and Naji Marshall could be asked to pick up the slack. For what it's worth, Flagg was not spotted at the morning shootaround.