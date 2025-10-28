Head coach Jason Kidd said after Monday's 101-94 loss to the Thunder that Flagg played through shoulder soreness and the team will "see how he feels tomorrow," Noah Weber of TheSmokingCuban.com reports. He finished with two points (1-9 FG, 0-3 3Pt), two rebounds and two steals across 31 minutes.

Flagg struggled mightily from the field and had a limited impact in the loss. The rookie's availability will be worth monitoring ahead of Wednesday's matchup against the Pacers, with the Mavericks expected to provide an update on his status by Tuesday night. If he's ultimately ruled out, D'Angelo Russell, Naji Marshall and Caleb Martin are candidates for increased minutes.