Mavericks' Cooper Flagg: Returns Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Flagg (ankle) returned to Monday's game against the Nets with 58 seconds remaining in the third quarter, per the broadcast.
Flagg turned his left ankle and briefly exited to the locker room in the third quarter. However, the rookie returned to the bench shortly thereafter and checked back in after missing less than four minutes of game time.
More News
-
Mavericks' Cooper Flagg: Well-rounded outing in win•
-
Mavericks' Cooper Flagg: Leaves for locker room Monday•
-
Mavericks' Cooper Flagg: Narrowly misses first triple-double•
-
Mavericks' Cooper Flagg: Posts team-high 20 points in win•
-
Mavericks' Cooper Flagg: Full stat line in loss•
-
Mavericks' Cooper Flagg: Scores 27 in Christmas Day loss•