Mavericks' Daniel Gafford: Returns Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gafford (undisclosed) returned to Monday's game against the Trail Blazers with 6:03 remaining in the fourth quarter, per the broadcast.
Gafford briefly exited to the locker room earlier in the quarter but returned to the bench shortly thereafter. He appears to be good to go for the remainder of the game after checking back in.
