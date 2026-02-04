Mavericks' Daniel Gafford: Returns Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gafford (ankle) returned to Tuesday's game against the Celtics with 5:18 remaining in the third quarter, per the broadcast.
Gafford appeared to turn his right ankle in the second quarter and didn't start the second half. However, the big man has been cleared to check back in.
