Mavericks' Daniel Gafford: Unlikely to play Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gafford is doubtful for Friday's game versus San Antonio.
The Mavericks expect Gafford to miss a third straight game due to a right shoulder impingement. Marvin Bagley should start at center Friday, making him a worthwhile streaming candidate all fantasy leagues after putting up at least 20 points and eight rebounds in three of his past four appearances.
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