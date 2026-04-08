Mavericks' Daniel Gafford: Doubtful for Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gafford (shoulder) is doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Suns.
Gafford is set to miss his second straight contest Wednesday. With Gafford expected to be sidelined, Dwight Powell, Marvin Bagley and Moussa Cisse are the candidates to see increased run.
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