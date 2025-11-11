Exum (knee) still does not have an official timetable to return.

Exum continues to get ruled out for games 24 hours in advance of tip-off and he hasn't practiced since early in training camp back in September. When Jason Kidd was recently asked about where Exum was at in his recovery, Kidd simply responded, "That's a great question. He's getting re-evaluated, and we'll see how that goes." With no signs of positive progress and no clear return date in sight, Exum should be considered week-to-week.