The Wizards waived Exum (knee) on Sunday.

Exum is out for the season and is set to become a free agent this summer, so the Wizards' decision to cut him shortly after acquiring him as part of the eight-player deal last week that sent Anthony Davis to Washington comes as little surprise. Washington could use the open roster spot to upgrade one of its three two-way players to a standard contract or potentially bring aboard a free agent on a 10-day or rest-of-season deal.