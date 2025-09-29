Lively (foot) has been cleared for training camp, Joey Mistreta reported Monday.

Lively underwent surgery July 15 to clean up bone spurs in his right foot, but there have been no reported restrictions ahead of camp. That being said, it wouldn't be surprising to see the Mavericks ease him back during the preseason. With Anthony Davis expected to start at power forward, Lively is the presumed starting center with Daniel Gafford right behind him.