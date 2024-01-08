Lively (ankle) will not play Tuesday against Memphis.
Lively will miss his third consecutive game due to an aggravated left ankle sprain. Dwight Powell will likely continue starting in his stead Tuesday, with Lively's next opportunity to take the court being Thursday against New York.
More News
-
Mavericks' Dereck Lively: Officially out Sunday•
-
Mavericks' Dereck Lively: Unlikely to play against Minnesota•
-
Mavericks' Dereck Lively: Ruled out for Friday•
-
Mavericks' Dereck Lively: Questionable for Friday•
-
Mavericks' Dereck Lively: Won't return•
-
Mavericks' Dereck Lively: Helped back to locker room•