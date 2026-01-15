Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Sliding back to bench
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Powell will come off the bench for Wednesday's game against Denver.
Powell made a spot start in place of Daniel Gafford, and he'll return to the bench Wednesday now that Gafford is healthy. Powell and Moussa Cisse should handle backup center duties against the Nuggets.
