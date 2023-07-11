Hardy tallied 24 points (5-17 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 12-13 FT), six rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block in 34 minutes during Monday's 111-103 Summer League win over the 76ers.
Hardy has put up back-to-back 24-point Summer League performances to lead Dallas in scoring in both outings. While he struggled from the field, his efficiency and volume from the line helped lead the Mavericks to victory.
