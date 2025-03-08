Edwards ended Friday's 122-111 loss to the Grizzlies with 13 points (4-9 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block across 29 minutes.

Kessler moved back to the top unit Friday, serving as an undersized center while the Mavericks continue to be decimated by injures in the frontcourt. Dallas could eventually get some reinforcements with P.J. Washington (ankle) and Kai Jones (quadricep) seemingly viewed as day-to-day, but Edwards could be in store for a regular 20-plus-minute role until either or both players return. Edwards is on a two-way deal and has been active for 43 games this season, so he will be eligible to suit up for just seven contests for the remainder of the campaign.