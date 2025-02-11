Christie totaled 15 points (5-10 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, three assists, one block and two steals over 35 minutes during Monday's 129-128 overtime loss to the Kings.

Christie has made a tremendous impact with his new team. Since being acquired by Dallas, Christie has been a sixth-round value in nine-category formats. During that stretch, he put up averages of 17.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 0.8 steals and 2.8 three-pointers in 32.3 minutes per contest. It's clear he's going to have a big role moving forward.