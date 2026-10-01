Christie is eying a larger role in the backcourt this season, per Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com.

Christie already made a career-high 68 starts a year ago, and he appears to be the early favorite to start at shooting guard over newcomer Zaccharie Risacher and Naji Marshall. The sharpshooter should see plenty of open looks from long range, now that Kyrie Irving is back in the fold, but Christie is just a late-round fantasy flier as the expected third of fourth scoring option in the Dallas offense.