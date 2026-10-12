Christie recorded 14 points (4-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one steal in 22 minutes off the bench during Sunday's 132-115 preseason win over Houston.

Christie delivered an efficient performance in a reserve role, shooting 57.1 percent from the field while connecting on both of his three-point makes. After starting Dallas' previous preseason matchup against Houston, Christie moved to the second unit for Sunday's contest, which also marked Kyrie Irving's return to action. The lineup change could signal a reserve role for Christie to begin the regular season, though his perimeter shooting should help him remain involved in the Mavericks' rotation.