Wright didn't play in Wednesday's 135-110 loss to the Windy City Bulls due to an illness.
Wright is one of Dallas' two-way players and has split time between the G League and NBA this season. He is 19.0 points, 6.8 assists and 4.2 rebounds in 30.4 minutes across six games for the Legends.
