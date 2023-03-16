Wright totaled 11 points (4-5 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one block over 23 minutes during Wednesday's 137-128 overtime victory over San Antonio.

Wright only logged 23 out of 53 possible minutes during this overtime win, but there's no question he made the most of his time on the court to make his presence felt. He's reached the 20-minute mark in each of his last three games, but he doesn't a big-enough role to warrant fantasy consideration going forward.