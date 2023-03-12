Wright (illness) suited up and played 21 minutes off the bench Saturday in the Mavericks' 112-108 loss to the Grizzlies, finishing with four points (1-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five assists and four rebounds.

With both of the Mavericks' starting guards in Luka Doncic (thigh) and Kyrie Irving (foot) sitting out Saturday, Wright got the opportunity to make his first appearance with the NBA team since Feb. 15. The second-year guard, one of Dallas' two two-way players, had missed the G League's Texas Legends' most recent game Thursday against the Windy City Bulls due to an illness, but he looked healthy Saturday while slotting into the NBA rotation. Assuming Dallas gets one of Irving or Doncic back for Monday's game against the Grizzlies, however, Wright will likely move outside of the rotation.