Wright closed his second season with averages of 4.2 points, 2.1 assists and 1.7 rebounds in 12.4 minutes per contest in 27 appearances.

Wright was impressive enough in training camp to receive a two-way contract early in the season, and split time between the NBA and the G League during the 2022-23 campaign. The Colorado product was used as a depth piece for the Mavericks throughout the season, filling in when typical backcourt rotation players were sidelined and saw an extended role down the stretch with Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic in and out of the lineup.