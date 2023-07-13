Wright (ankle) will miss the remainder of the Summer League.
Wright won't play in Friday's Summer League versus the Pacers after suffering a left ankle sprain against Philadelphia. Wright has yet to sign with the Mavericks for the 2022-23 season and spent most of last year in the G League.
