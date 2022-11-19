Wright tallied 19 points (7-16 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 15 assists, six rebounds and two steals in Friday's 117-114 loss to the Squadron.
Wright continues to be the team's primary facilitator while having inconsistent efficiency. Wright did cough up five turnovers, but that is to be expected when tasked with high-volume shot creation.
